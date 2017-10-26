Image caption Gregory Campbell said there was a need for consistency in how a decision to prosecute legacy cases is taken

A DUP MP has raised questions over prosecutions for Troubles-related killings in Northern Ireland.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said he saw a lack of consistency in the approach to legacy cases.

His comments come after the head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland addressed the NI Affairs Committee.

Chief Constable George Hamilton told MPs a suspect in the 1982 murder of an Ulster Defence Regiment soldier was "not wanted for interview by police".

He confirmed on Wednesday that the Sinn Fein Mayor of Donegal Gerry McMonagle is not wanted for questioning about the murder of part-time Ulster Defence Regiment man Hugh 'Lexie' Cummings.

Mr Cummings was shot as he sat in his car in Strabane, County Tyrone, in June 1982.

The chief constable told the committee "prosecution against this individual for that murder is extremely unlikely".

"He is certainly not wanted for interview by police at the moment in relation to that murder."

The PSNI chief constable said the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) "directed that the prosecution against this individual would be stopped, not proceeded with" after a review of the case in 2003.

Mr Campbell told BBC Radio Foyle there was a need for consistency in how a decision to prosecute legacy cases is taken.

"A number of the reasons for not proceeding against Mr McMonagle in relation to that killing were the passage of time, demise of number of witnesses, and the age and frailty and physical nature of some of the other witnesses

"The same prosecution service do not appear, on the face of it to have taken those critiques into account 45 years after the killings on Bloody Sunday."

Mr McMonagle did not wish to comment when contacted by the BBC.