Image caption Danny Payne is in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital

The family of a man who suffered serious head injuries in a city centre assault in Londonderry have said they are praying he survives.

Danny Payne is in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital following the incident in Newmarket Street at 02:00 BST on Sunday.

Two people have been arrested over the alleged attack.

Mr Payne's brother-in-law Chris McElwee said the family are not sure if he will survive.

"We do not know whether he is going to make it or not," Mr McElwee told BBC Radio Foyle.

"I would really like to think he will pull through."

Mr Payne's wife Sarah, who is keeping a vigil at her husband's bedside, also sustained injuries in the assault.

"She is in bits and doesn't know what to expect, she is numb," said Mr McElwee.

The couple have three young children.

"The youngest one is three years-old and she is just daddy's little princess," said his brother-in-law.

"I do not know what the children would do if they lost their father."

"Danny is one of those people that you could not not like.

He tries to be friends with everybody. He is one of those guys who would drop everything to come and help you," added Mr McElwee.

He said Mr Payne is a former volunteer with Foyle Search and Rescue and does a "lot of charity work".

He said it was very difficult to see the father-of-three in Intensive Care "when you know how active and how helpful he is."

Mr McElwee said doctors at the Royal Victoria Hospital are working to relieve pressure on Mr Payne's brain.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the 18 year-old woman and a 19 year-old man arrested on Monday afternoon are currently assisting police with their enquiries.