A female paramedic has suffered a head injury after being attacked twice during an emergency call-out in County Tyrone.

The woman was also punched and bitten by a patient near Fairview Gardens in Dromore about 02:20 BST on Tuesday.

There have been more than 420 verbal and physical assaults reported by staff in the last year.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has condemned the attack and described the situation as "unacceptable".

The female paramedic was punched and bitten when she arrived at the scene of the emergency.

She left the scene in an attempt to calm the situation but when she returned to assist the woman patient, she was attacked a second time and suffered a head injury.

Police officers were also assaulted in the incident.

A spokesperson said: "These assaults are not something which our crews are able to forget about within minutes.

"We have evidence to show how the impact can be felt years later and the event relived at any moment in time."

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with a number of offences in relation to the incident.