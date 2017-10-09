Image caption The families will be provided with starter packs and basic essentials

Families made homeless by August's severe flooding in the north-west are moving into temporary accommodation.

More than 100 people were rescued from cars and homes when 63% of August's average rainfall fell in nine hours.

Eleven families - owner-occupiers and Housing Executive tenants - will be living in mobile homes at an emergency site on the outskirts of Eglinton.

The will be provided with starter packs including cutlery, bedding and other basic essentials.

Image copyright PA Image caption Residents described roads turning into rivers and cars floating past

Roads and bridges crumbled, cars were washed away and homes and businesses were destroyed in the storms in August.

Eddie Doherty, the Housing Executive area manager, said the mobile homes were very modern.

"We are hoping the mobile homes will be comfortable for the people who have to live there," he said.

"They will be living very closely with their neighbours."