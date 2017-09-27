Man released in Londonderry death investigation

  • 27 September 2017
William Street
Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses in the William Street area to come forward

An 18-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the death of a 19-year-old man in Londonderry has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Jordan McConomy, from Rossnagalligh, was fatally injured in the William Street area at about 02:15 BST on Sunday.

