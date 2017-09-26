Image caption Messages and flowers have been left on William Street

The boss of a 19-year-old man who died after an assault in Londonderry has described him as a "bright star".

Jordan McConomy from Rossnagalligh was fatally injured in the William Street area at about 02:15 BST on Sunday.

Police are continuing to question an 18-year-old man in connection with his death.

John Hannaway, who runs a joinery firm where Mr McConomy worked, said his family still expected him to knock on the door.

Flowers and tributes have been left in the city centre where he died.

One message reads: "Our lovely grandson Jordan. You'll be sadly missed - Granny and Granda."

'Bright star'

"I was with his mum yesterday, and his young sister, they're just totally devastated," Mr Hannaway told BBC Radio Foyle.

"We were sitting having a cup of tea with and every time the door knocked, she looked up to see if Jordan was coming in the door.

"I just can't get it out of my head. It's a massive, massive loss."

Mr Hannaway said Jordan McConomy was a joy to work with.

"Amazing, just so enthusiastic about everything. Nothing was a bother, he was a breath of fresh air," he said.

"Just sunlight. Honestly he was just amazing.

"He was just miles ahead of everyone but so humble with it. A young, bright star."

The SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan, who knows Jordan McConomy's girlfriend, said he rarely went out at the weekends.

Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses in the William Street area to come forward

"It wasn't like him, he hardly ever went out at night, he stayed in with his girlfriend all the time," Mr Hannaway said.

"He just bought a car about six months ago, passed his test and just loved life. He loved working."

Mr Hannaway added that his company would not be taking on any work until after his funeral, as a sign of respect.