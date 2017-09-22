Image caption The bomb was discovered in the grounds of the Waterfoot Hotel in Londonderry in 2015

Prosecutors may refer the sentencing of two dissident republican bombers to the Court of Appeal, on the grounds that their jail terms were too lenient.

Darren Poleon and Brian Walsh, both from County Meath, were jailed for five years each after they admitted planting a bomb at a Londonderry hotel in 2015.

The device was found at the Waterfoot Hotel, days before it was due to host a PSNI recruitment event.

After a controlled explosion, police said the bomb could have caused deaths.

Poleon, 43, from Lightown in Kells, and Walsh, 35, from Drumree in Dunshaughlin, were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) spokesperson said: "We are considering if there is a basis to refer the sentences handed down in this case to the Court of Appeal on the grounds that they may be unduly lenient."

"Pathetic'

In addition to their five-year jail terms. the pair were ordered to spend a further five years on licence after their release.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The fire extinguisher was packed with 1.5kg of explosives

Unionists politicians criticised the length of the jail terms, including the MP for East Londonderry, Gregory Campbell.

"Many people will question why two dissident republican terrorists will only serve five years in prison for planting a bomb that was intended to murder and maim," the DUP MP said.

"It is highly unlikely that anyone convicted of such a terrorist offence in any other part of the United Kingdom would receive such a lenient sentence."

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The improvised bomb was hidden in the grounds of the hotel car park

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie described the sentences as "pathetic" and an "insult to victims of terrorism".

"The concepts of punishment and deterrence seem to be entirely alien concepts to the Northern Ireland judicial system.

"Either we as a society take terrorist violence seriously, or we don't."

Mark Lindsay, who is the chairman of the Police Federation, said that there is an element of frustration.

"The sentences need to be increased. There needs to be clearer message."