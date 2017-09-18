Londonderry's Glenshane Road closed after crash
- 18 September 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
There has been a serious crash on the Glenshane Road outside Londonderry.
The road, which is the main route to and from Belfast, has been closed in both directions between the Tirbracken and Tamnaherin Road.
Diversions are in place. There are no further details.
Skip Twitter post by @PSNIDCSDistrict
Glenshane Rd outside L'Derry has been closed between Tirbracken Rd & Tamnaherin Rd following a serious RTC. Diversions are in place.— PSNI DC&S District (@PSNIDCSDistrict) September 18, 2017
End of Twitter post by @PSNIDCSDistrict