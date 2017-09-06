Derry driver jailed after crashing into police road block

Image caption The crash happened on the Caw roundabout last year

A man who drove a stolen car directly at a police road block in Londonderry, after a cocktail of drugs, has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Caoimhe Gallagher, from the Galliagh area of the city, narrowly missed two police officers, both of whom were injured on 5 February 2016.

The car crashed into a stationary vehicle on the Caw roundabout.

The 25-year-old driver and his daughter, who was a front-seat passenger, escaped serious injury.

Gallagher, who was an uninsured and disqualified driver, pleaded guilty to a total of 18 offences.

Londonderry Crown Court heard that on the day of the crash, he was out on licence from prison.

'Almost killed'

The court was told that on the morning of the 5 February, Mr Gallagher stole a car from outside a house in the Foyle Springs area of Derry.

A police patrol saw the car being driven at speed towards the King's Link roundabout and recognised Caoimhe Gallagher behind the wheel.

After driving through red lights at over 60 mph, Gallagher was pursued by police, before driving around the Kilfennan Link roundabout in the wrong direction.

The father-of-three then drove at speed down the Crescent Link towards the Foyle Bridge where the police had set up the roadblock to stop and arrest him.

Caoimhe Gallagher saw the roadblock and swerved the car towards the two police officers before he crashed into the parked car.

The officers dived out of the way in fear for their lives.

Image caption Mr Gallagher was sentenced at Londonderry Crown Court on Wednesday

During police interview, Mr Gallagher told the police he remembered little, but wanted to avoid being sent back to jail.

He claimed the stolen car had faulty brakes but, when examined, they were found to be in working order.

A blood test taken after his arrest showed traces of cannabis, diazepam and an anti-psychotic drug.

"Members of the public and police could have been injured or killed by his actions," said the judge.

"Two police officers could have been seriously hurt or even killed due to his reckless actions."

Caoimhe Gallagher, who has been assessed as presenting a high risk of re-offending, was also disqualified from driving for three years.