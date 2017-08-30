Autism centre closed after flooding

Image copyright Circle of Support Image caption Members of the support group have had to dump many of the resources they had gathered over the years

A support centre for autistic children and parents in Londonderry will remain closed for weeks after suffering flood damage.

The Circle of Support Group's centre is a parent-led group that provides advice to families with autistic children.

The north west of Northern Ireland and Donegal were badly affected when last week's torrential rain left many people trapped in their cars or homes.

Twenty local families are being housed in emergency accommodation.

The Housing Executive says those who have been left homeless will be rehoused in mobile homes, and are assessing a site for six caravans in Eglinton later on Wednesday.

'Irreplaceable'

The Circle of Support Group has had to dump resources it has gathered over the years.

David Campbell, the group's chairman, said a lot of equipment had been damaged.

"It is very disheartening to see the damage," he told BBC Radio Foyle.

"There was a lot of sentimental things lost like photographs, artwork and newspaper clippings.

"These things are irreplaceable, but the support we have been getting has been great.

"We hope to open again in the next two or three weeks."