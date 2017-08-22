Pensioner rescued from burning house in Londonderry

Image caption The lady who owns the property became of an issue when her lights flickered in the kitchen due to the fire affecting the electrics

A woman in her 70s has been rescued from a house fire in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

Firefighters believe it started accidentally just before 24:00 GMT on Monday in the spare bedroom of a semi-detached bungalow at Iniscarn Court.

A man who was passing by helped the woman to safety.

The Fire Service says the house did not have a working smoke alarm and the woman was extremely lucky.

'Warning'

Fire officer David Nicholl said that the person who rescued the woman should be commended.

"The woman who owns the property became aware of an issue when her lights flickered in the kitchen due to the fire affecting the electrics," he said.

"I cannot stress enough the need for everyone to have a working smoke alarm.

"It gives you an early warning which can save lives."