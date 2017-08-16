Londonderry fire: Woman treated after suspected arson

  • 16 August 2017
A woman has been treated for smoke inhalation after a suspected arson attack in Londonderry.

Firefighters were called to a terraced house in the Lower Bennett Street area of the city on Wednesday morning.

The woman was the only occupant of the house at the time.

The living room was damaged as a result of the fire and there was smoke damage to other rooms. The police are investigating.