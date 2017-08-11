Strabane abduction: Man tied up and seriously injured

A 22-year-old man has been seriously injured after he was abducted in Strabane, County Tyrone.

The man was walking in Carlton Drive at about 23:00 BST on Thursday when he was pulled into a grey van.

A hood was placed over his head, and his hands and feet were tied. The van was driven out of the town and the man was assaulted by a number of men.

Paramilitary involvement is one line of enquiry, according to the police.

'Brutal'

Det Sgt Brian Reid said the man sustained serious injuries including "a large gash to the head and a suspected broken arm".

"While the injuries are not life threatening, this was a horrifying attack that will have had a major impact on the victim and his loved ones.

"There can be no justification for criminal groups carrying out such brutal attacks, attempting to control communities through fear and violence."

Police said that after the incident, the victim was driven back to the town and left in Bradley Way.