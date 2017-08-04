Prisoner dies in custody in Magilligan Prison
- 4 August 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A prisoner has died in custody at Magilligan Prison in County Londonderry, the Northern Ireland Prison Service has confirmed.
The 27-year-old died on Friday morning, it said in a statement. His next of kin have been informed.
The PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death.
Prison Service head Ronnie Armour said his thoughts and those of the service were with the prisoner's family.