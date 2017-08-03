Altnagelvin Hospital Ward reopens after hospital bug

Image caption The situation in Altnagelvin Hospital is being reviewed on a daily basis

Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry is continuing to deal with challenges resulting from a vomiting bug and staff shortages.

Some 25 beds were closed last week but Ward Five - the elective orthopaedic ward - has now reopened.

All non-urgent routine procedures were also cancelled.

The trust's Medical Director Dermot Hughes said the hospital was continuing to deal with infection, prevention and control issues.

Beds also remain closed across the hospital as a result of nursing shortages, and some inpatient care work has had to be postponed.

The Western Trust said any patient whose appointment was postponed would be offered an alternative date.

Some 42 of 302 routine operations scheduled last week had to be postponed, while 260 went ahead as planned.

All procedures at the Day Case Unit, all urgent cases and all cancer surgery would continue to take place, said the hospital.

Dr Hughes said: "To address nursing levels we are sourcing additional staff from bank lists and nursing agencies.

"The Western Trust also has an enhanced recruitment process to attract registered nurses to our hospitals and recently recruited over 100 nurses due to qualify in September 2017.

"They have been offered permanent employment."

The situation at the hospital is being reviewed on a daily basis.