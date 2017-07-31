Children escape injury in Derry shooting
- 31 July 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four children and a man have escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in Londonderry.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in the Racecourse Drive area on Monday night.
It happened at about 21:40 BST.