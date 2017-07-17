'Brave man' praised after freeing couple from car in river

Image copyright NIFRS Image caption Emergency services from both sides of the border helped with the rescue

A "brave gentleman" has been praised by fire crews after he saved a couple who became trapped after their car crashed and ended upside down in a river.

The man entered the water and helped to free them before the emergency services arrived at the scene at Porthall, County Donegal, on Saturday.

The Daily Mirror reports the rescuer is believed to be from Northern Ireland and hailed the man as a "mystery hero".

Image copyright NIFRS Image caption Coastguard helicopter Rescue 118 took one of the people to hospital

Fire services from both sides of the Irish border helped with the rescue.

A coastguard helicopter was also called to the scene.

One of the casualties was taken to hospital by the helicopter, while the other was taken by ambulance.

Their pet dog was also rescued from the car.