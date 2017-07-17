Woman dies after Limavady house fire
- 17 July 2017
A woman in her 50s has died following a house fire in County Londonderry, police have said.
It happened at a house in Grange Park in Limavady on Monday.
Police received a report of the blaze at 06:25 BST.
Emergency Services went to the house but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.