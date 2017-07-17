Woman dies after Limavady house fire

Image caption The woman was found dead at the scene.

A woman in her 50s has died following a house fire in County Londonderry, police have said.

It happened at a house in Grange Park in Limavady on Monday.

Police received a report of the blaze at 06:25 BST.

Emergency Services went to the house but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.