Controlled explosion carried out in Cornshell Fields, Londonderry

Image caption Residents evacuated in the alert have returned to their homes, police have said

A controlled explosion has been carried out on a viable device found in Derry, police have said.

The suspicious object was found at around 22:00 BST on Thursday in Cornshell Fields.

The security alert has now ended and residents whose houses were evacuated have returned home.

Army bomb disposal experts have taken the "suspicious object" for further examination.

Sandra Duffy, a Sinn Féin councillor for the area, said it was found in an estate with "very young families".

"I would ask those responsible to come forward and explain to this community why they caused this disruption here last night," Ms Duffy told BBC Radio Foyle.

"This estate is home to elderly residents and young families. There is no place in this for our society, we would want to know why they did it,"