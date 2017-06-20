Cuts at a Derry drop-in centre ‘could kill’

Image copyright Depaul Image caption The charity Depaul, which is in charge of the facility, have said they have 'exhausted' all funding options

Lives could be lost if opening hours are cut at a Londonderry drop-in centre, street drinkers have warned.

From the end of July, Foyle Haven will have to open later and close earlier from Monday to Saturday. It will also have to shut all day on Sundays.

The service had been operating a seven-day-a-week service for the last six years.

The charity Depaul, which runs the facility, said it had exhausted all funding options.

Foyle Haven is a frontline day service that provides accommodation and support to vulnerable members of the local community.

More than 200 people use the centre each year.

'We need this place'

Kieran, who uses the facility, said he appreciates the help he receives every day.

"It is a safe place to be for alcoholics," he said. "It is somewhere to eat and have some fun.

"We may be alcoholics but we aren't bad people. We need this place."

Kerry Anthony, the CEO of Depaul, said that job losses were inevitable.

"We remain deeply dedicated to the Foyle Haven Day Centre, however, without a commitment of long term funding we are faced with no other option but to reduce the hours of the service," she said.

"Depaul will continue to advocate and seek alternative long term funding options for this service."