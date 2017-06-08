19th Hole bar in Bridgend badly damaged by fire

Image caption It took about an hour to bring the fire under control

A fire which extensively damaged a bar in County Donegal is believed to have started accidentally.

Twenty-five firefighters from both sides of the border were called to the blaze at the 19th Hole in Bridgend at 03:10 BST.

No-one was injured. The bar is located on the road to Buncrana, on the western outskirts of Londonderry.

Barry McDowell of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it could have been much worse.

"It was good work between our partners in Donegal and ourselves," he said.

"When we arrived the bar was well alight and, in order to put that fire out, we had to put firefighters into the building with hoses, along with breathing apparatus, because there was a lot of smoke in the building.

"It was a good stop to prevent the whole building from being destroyed. It just looks like it was an accidental fire to be honest," Mr McDowell added.