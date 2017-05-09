Two Derry park sex attacks investigated

Image caption Police say the two alleged assaults are not linked

Police are investigating two alleged sex attacks on teenage girls in the same Londonderry park.

A 20-year-old man arrested after a suspected rape in St Columb's Park on Sunday night has been released on bail.

On Monday, a 15-year-old male appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court charged with raping a 17-year-old girl in the same park on Friday night.

The boy denies the charge and was released on bail until 23 May. Police say the cases are not linked.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said people who use the park should not be alarmed.

"Local police work closely with park wardens and other relevant statutory agencies on an ongoing basis to try to ensure the park is a safe environment for all," he said.

"The park forms part of our regular patrols and officers carry out frequent checks of the area when they not responding to emergency calls or providing assistance to the public."

Derry City and Strabane District Council said it would work closely with the PSNI to ensure the park remained a safe area for the public.

"Council reviews security at the park on an ongoing basis, and we will be liaising with the police and relevant statutory partners to consider how safety issues at the park can be effectively addressed going forward," said a spokesperson.