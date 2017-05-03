Pedestrian dies in County Down crash
- 3 May 2017
A man has died in a crash in County Down, police have confirmed.
The incident occurred when the victim was walking along the Rostrevor Road in Warrenpoint at 10:30 BST on Wednesday.
Police have not given any other details about the circumstances of the crash and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch by calling 101.
Rostrevor Road was closed while police investigated and diversions were in place but it has since re-opened.