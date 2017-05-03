Derry family shaken after arson attack at home

Image caption A pillow was placed against the gas mains and set on fire

An elderly woman and her family have been left shaken after an arson attack in Londonderry.

It happened in the Lower Bennett Street area of the city at about 01:40 BST on Wednesday.

A pillow was placed against the gas mains of the house and set on fire. Bernard McDaid has known the family for 40 years and said that he is outraged.

Image caption Bernard McDaid said the attack was '"ridiculous"

"This family have never done anybody any harm. I can't understand why anyone would want to do this," he said.

"You really couldn't get nicer people. It is ridiculous what has happened."

Image caption The attack on the house happened in the early hours of Wednesday

Police have appealed for information.