Londonderry: Device found outside police officer's home

Image caption Police at the scene of an alert in Derry

A device has been found outside the home of a serving police officer in Londonderry.

It was discovered under a car at Ardanlee, in the Culmore area of the city, on Wednesday morning.

A number of homes have been evacuated in the ongoing security alert. The area has been cordoned off and army bomb experts are examining the object.

Debbie Watters, vice-chairwoman of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, said the officer had a "very lucky escape".

"I am grateful that the evil intent of those responsible for leaving this device did not succeed," she said.

"This officer has had a very lucky escape but such activity reinforces the continuing threat that exists for our police officers both on and off duty.

"As a community, it is our responsibility to ensure those behind such activity are brought to justice."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, homes have been evacuated in County Tyrone after the discovery of a suspicious object at Sion Mills.

Police have not linked the two incidents.