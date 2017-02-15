Syria terror case: Jury retires in Eamon Bradley trial

Image copyright Alan Lewis Image caption Eamon Bradley denies the six charges he is facing

A jury in a Syrian terrorism trial in Northern Ireland has retired to consider its verdicts.

Eamon Bradley, 28, originally from Melmore Gardens in Creggan, Londonderry, denies six charges.

They include attending a rebel training camp in the Middle East war zone and receiving training in guns and grenades.

The case at Londonderry Crown Court is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Mr Bradley is alleged to have committed the offences between 31 March and 29 October 2014.

The "bedrock" of the prosecution case surrounds interviews Mr Bradley gave to police after he was arrested, upon his return home, over images of him apparently posing with guns posted on social media.

He told a detective he was spirited into Syria from Turkey in a makeshift raft and joined the forces of a faction opposed to Syrian President Bashar Assad and Islamic State.

Mr Bradley described being given months of training in using weapons before attending three battles as a junior soldier armed with a firearm and grenade.

He denied firing a single bullet and returned home disillusioned after initially going to help the Syrian people.

Sending the jury out at Londonderry Crown Court, a judge said Mr Bradley's defence had attempted to introduce doubts about the police interviews, centring on his apparent lack of knowledge about military matters and about the Army of Islam, which he said he joined.

Prosecutors said he was not a fantasist and his account to police was the truth.