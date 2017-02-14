Syria terror accused Eamon Bradley 'not a fantasist'

Image copyright Alan Lewis Image caption Eamon Bradley denies the six charges he is facing

There is no evidence that a Londonderry man accused of terrorism in Syria is a fantasist, a court has been told.

Prosecution lawyers have been delivering their closing submissions to the jury at Londonderry Crown Court in the trial of Eamon Bradley.

The 28-year-old Muslim convert, originally from Melmore Gardens in Creggan, denies six charges.

They include attending a rebel training camp in Syria and receiving training in guns and grenades.

Mr Bradley is alleged to have committed the offences between 31 March and 29 October 2014.

A prosecution barrister said the defendant told the truth about the events in question during police interviews.

"There's no evidence that he's a fantasist or that he makes things up," he added.

Mr Bradley was arrested and interviewed by police on his return to Derry in November 2014.

The trial continues.