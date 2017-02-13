Baftas 2017: Art Parkinson savours Kubo success

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Art stars alongside Matthew McConaughey

Irish actor Art Parkinson is basking in glory after his film picked up the award for best animation at the Baftas.

The 15-year-old from Donegal plays the lead role in Kubo and the Two Strings, alongside Matthew McConaughey and Charlize Theron.

The schoolboy said he was still able to enjoy Sunday's glitz and glamour despite facing exams on Tuesday.

"It was good craic (fun), we had a good time and got to meet lots of great people." Art told the BBC.

"I think I've got maths and science tomorrow but I have a tutor who comes away with me everywhere.

"He's a fluent Irish speaker because I go to a fluent Irish speaking school so he's made sure that I'm up to date with everything."

The film is also nominated for two Oscars at the end of this month.

Image copyright EPA/PA Image caption Emma Stone and Dev Patel were two of the main winners on the night

The Moville actor became a household name when he starred as Rickon Stark in the fantasy TV series Game of Thrones.

He has since gone on to star in a number of high profile Hollywood films.

'Origami anime'

Art plays a young boy named Kubo who must locate a magical suit of armour worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past.

The film has received critical acclaim for its blend of stop-motion animation and computer-generated backgrounds.

Even so, Art said it "came as a shock" when they won the prestigious award.

"To be honest it came as a shock to all of us," he told BBC Radio Foyle.

"It was one of those things where it was nerve wracking but we really did not expect to win so it was a real delight whenever we did."

While the team behind Kubo and the Two Strings might well be confident of more success at the Oscars, Art said he is happy just to be in the running.

"I don't want to jinx it, whatever happens happens," he said.

You can find the full list of Oscar 2017 nominations here.