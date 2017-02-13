Jack Glenn: Londonderry 'united' by search for missing man

Image copyright Family Photograph Image caption Jack Glenn with his mother Hester Glenn

The grandfather of a missing Derry man has said that efforts to find his body have "bound the city together".

Jack Glenn, 23, went into the River Foyle almost two weeks ago. Since then, hundreds of people have been helping the family comb the riverside each day.

They are being led by Foyle Search and Rescue, police divers and a number of other agencies.

"I feel very proud that Jack's death has bound us all together, big time," said Jack Glenn Senior.

Jack was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers.

"Every time I go to the search points, I see local chip shops and hotels arriving with hot food, it's unbelievable," Mr Glenn told BBC Radio Foyle.

"It is my wish that after we get Jack laid to rest, the community spirit which is existing now in the city remains.

"If only half of it remains, then Jack's death won't be in vain," he added.

A talented cricketer, Jack's sister Katie has described him as "the best brother in the world".

'Emotionally shattered'

On Saturday, Foyle Search and Rescue used specialist sonar equipment in an effort to trace Jack.

Vigils have been held every evening at 18:00 GMT on the city side end of the Foyle Bridge.

Jack's grandfather said he wanted to thank all of those who had helped the family.

"A young lady holds a rosary vigil on the city side end of the bridge every night and its just for Jack," Mr Glenn Sr said.

"People are turning up, every day more and more. We get so much peace and comfort out of that.

"We're coping, we're emotionally shattered. We just want him home."