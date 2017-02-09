Eamon Bradley: Syria terror weapons 'believed to be real'

Image copyright Alan Lewis Image caption Eamon Bradley's trial has entered its sixth day at Londonderry Crown Court

A forensics expert has told the trial of a Derry man accused of terrorism that weapons he was pictured with in Syria were probably authentic.

However Jonathan Greer said it was impossible to confirm they had been deactivated "without examining them".

Eamon Bradley, from Melmore Gardens in Creggan, is accused of terror-related offences in Syria in 2014.

The 28-year-old Muslim convert denies six charges, including training in the use of guns and grenades.

He was arrested on his return to Derry in November 2014.

Holiday snapshots

On the sixth day of his trial, the jury at Londonderry Crown Court was again shown a photograph of Mr Bradley sitting behind a tripod of assault rifles.

Mr Greer said the photograph showed two AKM assault rifles, which had the capacity of firing 600 rounds a minute, and an AK-47.

The forensics expert said that from looking at the photograph, which police had told him was taken while Mr Bradley was at a Syrian training camp, he believed the weapons were authentic assault rifles.

However, he agreed with the defence barrister that many such weapons had found there way into "bric-a-brac stores" in the UK for sale, once they had been decommissioned.

He also agreed that holiday snapshots of tourists dressed up in combat gear and holding a weapon had become popular in many countries.

The trial continues.