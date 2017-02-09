Niall Grace: Man has assault charge withdrawn

Image caption Niall Grace has since returned to playing football

A man who was accused over a "one-punch attack" on a Londonderry footballer has had the charge against him withdrawn.

Matthew McDermott, 22, from Cornshell Fields, had been accused of committing grievous bodily harm with intent against Institute FC's Niall Grace.

The offence was alleged to have happened outside a city centre bar on 11 September 2016.

Mr Grace sustained serious head injuries from which he has since recovered.

A Public Prosecution Service barrister told Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday that the charge was being replaced by a formal caution.