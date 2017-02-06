Jack Glenn: Searches continue for missing Derry man

Image caption Hundreds of people joined in searches over the weekend

Searches are continuing for a missing Londonderry man who went into the River Foyle on Thursday.

Hundreds of people were involved in searches along the river on Saturday to find 23-year-old Jack Glen.

Jack's sister, Katie Glenn, said her family were "extremely grateful" for all the support.

Foyle Search and Rescue are leading the search efforts which resumed early on Monday morning.

The police have urged those involved "not to put their own safety at risk" and warned of the dangers of fast-flowing water.

Image copyright Family Picture Image caption Katie Glenn thanked those helping in the search for her brother, Jack

"We just want to thank everybody so, so much for all the support that they have given us," Katie Glenn told the BBC.

"Jack was my only brother and he was just the best brother in the world.

"He was so talented at everything, he didn't know how good he was and how much everybody loved him."

Jack was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers when he entered the water at the Foyle Bridge.