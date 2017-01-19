Bemis: American packaging company announces Derry jobs boost

Image copyright Invest NI Image caption Invest NI CEO Alastair Hamilton is pictured with Marty Scaminaci, Bemis Company

An American packaging company is creating up to 95 jobs in Londonderry.

Bemis says the positions, in IT and and finance, will be created over the next five years at its new business centre in Campsie.

The company makes flexible and rigid plastic packaging for food, consumer products and pharmaceutical companies around the world.

It already has a healthcare packaging manufacturing facility in Campsie.

'Coup'

Recruitment for the jobs has already begun and will continue over the next few years.

Invest NI said the company has been offered £695,000 of government funding to help with recruitment and a pre-employment training programme, based at the Northwest Regional College.

Invest NI CEO Alastair Hamilton said: "Bemis Company makes a valuable contribution to Northern Ireland's vibrant Life Sciences industry, employing over 200 staff at its manufacturing facility.

"This investment to establish its European Business Services Centre here is a significant coup."

Marty Scaminaci, of Bemis', said: "Establishing our European Business Services Centre is a strategic investment to help drive efficiencies and standardise our processes.

"We have successfully operated a manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland since 1996, and know it to be a great location to do business."