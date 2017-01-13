Welsh rugby's Shane Williams stars for Glenswilly GAA

Image copyright Charlene Diver Image caption Glenswilly's Eddie Crawford described Williams' performance as 'magic'

Former Wales rugby player Shane Williams has produced a "magic" display for an Irish Gaelic football club.

Williams swapped the oval ball for the round one at Donegal's Glenswilly GAA club on Thursday, in what could kindly be described as tough conditions.

His appearance was part of Irish broadcaster RTÉ's The Toughest Trade.

The TV series explores the lives of GAA athletes and how they compare to their professional counterparts across the world.

'Very determined'

Glenswilly chairman Eddie Crawford described Williams as a "lovely lad".

"Sometimes you don't' know what to expect but he was a real sound genuine lad," Mr Crawford told the BBC.

"He bedded in well and took to it like a duck to water.

"We played him up front because he's fast and he's a very determined person."

Despite nearing his 40th birthday, Eddie Crawford said the winger certainly didn't look out of place.

"We weren't going easy on him, he was doing strength and conditioning at 6am in the morning and he did everything we did.

"Overall he was very pleased and happy, he's a country lad from outside Swansea.

"I think he was tired after a hectic week but he enjoyed the experience and said he would come back to Donegal. We made him very welcome," added Mr Crawford.

Image copyright Gary Foy Image caption There was a bitter welcome for the rugby legend at St. Mary's in Donegal

Before the encounter, Williams told RTE that he expected a physical challenge.

"I'm not coming in with any expectation that it will be easy, that's for sure," he said.

"I know that it's a physical sport and a highly skilled one, so I expect that I'm in for a hard time, and that's exciting too.

"I want the boys to make it as hard as possible for me, so I can know what I'm capable of," he said.

Although he was faced with a blizzard at St Mary's, Williams chipped in with four points to help his teammates defeat rivals Convoy.

After the match, Glenswilly GAA praised the Welsh wizard's for an impressive debut.

Image copyright Twitter

Shane Williams remains Wales' all time leading try scorer with 58 tries in 91 appearances before quitting international rugby in 2011.

County Donegal and Glenswilly captain Michael Murphy will now travel to France to test his skills with Top 14 rugby outfit Clermont Auvergne.