Image caption Police have appealed for information after the two burglars made off with jewellery

A woman and her eight-year-old daughter have been tied up during a burglary in County Tyrone, police have said.

Two masked men, armed with a hammer, entered the house on the Tattyreagh Road in Omagh at around 18:45 GMT on Wednesday.

The woman was hit in the face and required medical treatment. The two men men made off with jewellery.

The PSNI have appealed for information.