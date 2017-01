Image caption Two people were in the house at the time of the shooting

Shots have been fired at the front of a house in Londonderry, police have said.

It happened just before 22:00 GMT on Thursday in the Ballymagowan Avenue area of the city.

No one was injured but a man and a woman, who were in the house at the time, were left badly shaken.

The PSNI have appealed for information.