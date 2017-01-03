Derry disabled musician in music venue campaign

Image caption Donna has launched a campaign to create a level playing field for all artists.

A Londonderry musician has said that physical barriers in music venues are hindering performers with disabilities.

Donna Marie Duddy, whose stage name is 'wee DM', has cerebral palsy.

She released her debut recording in 2014 but said she has been unable to tour because many backstage areas are inaccessible.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said there is ongoing work to ensure accessibility provisions are put in place.

'Determined'

Donna Marie has launched a campaign to try to "create a level playing field" for all artists.

"All the familiar music venues... have one step in the entrance," she said.

"I want the same experience as every other emerging artist.

"The frustration makes me more determined."

The council said it was happy to meet Donna Marie to discuss her concerns.