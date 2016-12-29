Dungiven: Two people treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

A man and a woman in their 50s have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at a house in County Londonderry.

The blaze broke out at a bungalow on the Foreglen Road, Dungiven, just after 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Two dogs died in the fire, which the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) believe was accidental.

A fire in a rear bedroom had been extinguished prior to the arrival of firefighters.