Dungiven: Two people treated for smoke inhalation after house fire
- 29 December 2016
A man and a woman in their 50s have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at a house in County Londonderry.
The blaze broke out at a bungalow on the Foreglen Road, Dungiven, just after 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Two dogs died in the fire, which the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) believe was accidental.
A fire in a rear bedroom had been extinguished prior to the arrival of firefighters.