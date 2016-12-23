Londonderry woman killed in Donegal car crash

A 25-year-old woman from Londonderry has been killed in a two-car collision in County Donegal.

It happened at about 22:55 on Thursday, just outside the village of Fahan. The woman, from the Waterside area of Derry, died at the scene.

A 20-year-old man is being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fr Michael Canny, who spent time with the woman's family during the night, said it was the "saddest situation".

"There was a knock on the door from a female police officer, it was the worst imaginable news," he said.

"We've heard of so many situations this year, on both sides of the border, but it is certainly something that is magnified at this time of the year."

The R238 Buncrana to Derry road will remain closed for most of Friday.

Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for witnesses.