Londonderry in Christmas jumper world record bid
- 19 December 2016
Thousands of people gathered in Londonderry in an attempt to break the world record for the most Christmas jumpers in one place.
Snowmen, Santas, elves and reindeer turned the city centre into a woolly world of yuletide yarn on Sunday.
More than 3,473 people were needed to have taken part in order to break the existing record, which is held by the American city of Kansas.
Organisers now face a nervous wait as the total number of people is verified.
Martin Mullan, one of the volunteers, said he was confident of the result.
"It all depends on the count but it looks like we've done it," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"I have a click system where I'm counting everyone that comes through, you also have the scanners and the minute we get those totalled up, that should give us the official account."
Money raised by the festive feat will be donated to a number of charities.
Foyle Hospice, Children In Crossfire, Concern Worldwide, the Mayor's Charity and Muscular Dystrophy UK are all set to benefit.
Both Dublin and Drogheda in the Republic of Ireland have attempted and failed to break the record in recent weeks.