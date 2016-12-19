Londonderry in Christmas jumper world record bid

Image caption The city walls at Magazine Street were packed to the rafters

Thousands of people gathered in Londonderry in an attempt to break the world record for the most Christmas jumpers in one place.

Snowmen, Santas, elves and reindeer turned the city centre into a woolly world of yuletide yarn on Sunday.

More than 3,473 people were needed to have taken part in order to break the existing record, which is held by the American city of Kansas.

Organisers now face a nervous wait as the total number of people is verified.

Image copyright Martin McKeown Image caption Derry's 'hands across the divide' sculpture also got in on the act

Martin Mullan, one of the volunteers, said he was confident of the result.

"It all depends on the count but it looks like we've done it," he told BBC Radio Foyle.

"I have a click system where I'm counting everyone that comes through, you also have the scanners and the minute we get those totalled up, that should give us the official account."

Money raised by the festive feat will be donated to a number of charities.

Image caption Hundreds gathered at Guildhall Square ready to be counted

Foyle Hospice, Children In Crossfire, Concern Worldwide, the Mayor's Charity and Muscular Dystrophy UK are all set to benefit.

Both Dublin and Drogheda in the Republic of Ireland have attempted and failed to break the record in recent weeks.

Image caption A choir led carol singing to create some festive cheer

Image caption The world of competitive Christmas knitwear is not for the faint-hearted

Image caption The tinsel is well presented but no jumper in sight

Image caption It was a dog day afternoon for this Christmas crusader

Image caption Little Jake eagerly awaiting the start of the Christmas jumper count

Image caption Money raised will go to Foyle Hospice, Concern Worldwide and a number of other charities