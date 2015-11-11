A number of roads have been closed in Drumsurn, near Dungiven, County Londonderry, after police received a report that an explosive device had been left in the area.

An anonymous telephone call was passed on to police on Wednesday morning to say a device may have been left at Legavallon Road.

Police have have appealed for people in the area to be vigilant.

The PSNI asked anyone who saw a suspicious object to contact police.