Donegal abuse victim asks how rapist kept caretaker job

The victim of a paedophile is questioning why his abuser was allowed to continue working in a school in Donegal despite previous sexual offences.

Michael Ferry, 55, from Gweedore, was jailed for 14 years on Monday for molesting and raping the children at Ard Scoil Mhuire in Derrybeg.

One victim, Derek Mulligan, waived his right to privacy to speak out.

He said: "My advice to anyone is, don't hold it inside any longer."

Remorse... does he even know what remorse means? Derek Mulligan, Abuse victim

The boys, aged 10 to 17 at the time, were not pupils at the school.

They were abused on an almost weekly basis, some for as long as four years.

Ferry admitted 38 charges of rape, 18 sex assaults and two charges of production of child pornography between 1990 and 2005 at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday.

Mr Justice Paul Carney said it was a disturbing feature of the case that the charges pre-dated and post-dated Ferry's conviction for abusing a child at the same school.

He received a six-month suspended sentence in 2002 for two incidents of indecent assault in 1985 and 1986. He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for five years.

'Disturbing'

Mr Justice Carney said this must have been known to local gardai and, presumably, the school authorities.

Mr Mulligan said Ferry should never have been allowed to stay in his school job.

He said: "Why wasn't he stopped before this, when he was brought before the courts in 2002?

"Why do employers still employ him? There are so many questions.

"Did he say the same to that victim that day in 2002, that he had remorse for what he had done to them?

"But yet, he still goes on to abuse again. Remorse... does he even know what remorse means?"