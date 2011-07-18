Woman dies and two hurt in Donegal car crash

A 26-year-old woman has been killed, and two people have been injured, in a two-car collision outside Donegal town.

It happened on Monday morning on the road between Donegal town and Ballyshannon.

Two other females were hurt and taken to Letterkenny General hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is closed and diversions are in place. Witnesses are asked to contact the Gardai in Donegal Town.