Mother pleads guilty to assaulting teenage son

A 40-year-old mother has pleaded guilty at Londonderry Magistrates Court to assaulting her teenage son.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the defendant could not be named as it would identify the schoolboy.

The woman admitted assaulting her son, who was under the age of 14, on 5 March.

Mr McElholm adjourned the case until 26 August, pending reports. He also advised the woman to engage with the probation service.