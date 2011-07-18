Bloody Sunday parent Lawrence McElhinney dies

Image caption One of the people shot on Bloody Sunday

The last surviving parent of Derry's Bloody Sunday dead died on Sunday.

Lawrence McElhinney, 84, died after a short illness. His son Kevin was 17 years of age when he was shot dead by the Army in January 1972.

Mr McElhinney was the only parent to survive to see the Saville report published. It cleared all those who were killed or injured.

Speaking on behalf of the Bloody Sunday families, John Kelly said the death of Mr McElhinney was "the end of an era".

SDLP Foyle MP Mark Durkan expressed his sadness at Mr McElhinney's death.

He said: "Lawrence McElhinney epitomised the dignity and determination of all the families who struggled and strived to exonerate their loved ones and have the truth proclaimed.

"Sadly, he was the only parent of the victims to see justice and vindication achieved - and to hear last year's open and full apology by the Prime Minister David Cameron."