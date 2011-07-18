Coalisland hit and run car found in Drumcairne Forest
- 18 July 2011
Police have found the silver Vauxhall Corsa believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in County Tyrone.
A 36-year-old man is critically ill after being struck on the Gortgonis Road, Coalisland, at 1030 BST on Saturday.
The driver did not stop. Police are treating it as attempted murder.
The car was found in the Drumcairne Forest on the Ballygittle Road, Stewartstown on Monday.