Image copyright Michael Chester info@chester.ie Image caption Winning BBC Newsline team

BBC Newsline has won best news programme at the Irish Film and Television Awards.

The award was given for the programme's coverage of the death of former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.

The ceremony was held in Dublin on Thursday night.

The annual awards honour and celebrate "excellence in outstanding Irish creativity". Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness died in March 2017.

BBC Newsline editor, Damien Magee, said: "I think this award is a tribute to the professionalism of the BBC TV news team on what was a very busy and important news day in Northern Ireland."

Meanwhile, Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls won best comedy at the awards show and its creator, Lisa McGee, was named best comedy writer.

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Derry Girls centres on a group of teenagers growing up in the city in the 1990s

"To win an IFTA is the main one," she said.

"You want people at home to think it's a good show, so I am just buzzing," she said.

The Channel 4 comedy follows the adventures of five teenagers in Londonderry during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

More than 2.5m people watched its first episode, giving Channel 4 its biggest comedy series launch in five years.