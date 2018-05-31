Elderly woman dies after Belfast house fire
A woman in her 80s has died following a house fire in south Belfast.
The blaze at the house in Donegall Avenue was reported to police at about 17:45 BST on Wednesday.
A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman was taken to hospital in a "serious condition".
PSNI chief insp Gavin Kirkpatrick said she died a short time later, adding: "An investigation into the cause of the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious, has now commenced."