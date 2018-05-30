Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Paisley succeeded his late father as MP for North Antrim in 2010

The Electoral Commission has opened an investigation into money paid by Mid and East Antrim Council to sponsor a table at a DUP MP's constituency dinner, the BBC has learned.

Ian Paisley hosted the event at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena last year.

The commission is focusing on £1,500, which it has described as a "donation" to Mr Paisley.

Mr Paisley insists the money from the council was paid directly to the hotel.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove attended the event and was the guest speaker.

In a statement, the commission described the money paid as a "donation from Mid and East Antrim Council to Ian Paisley MP".

Under electoral commission rules, councils are not considered "permissible donors" and money from such bodies must be returned.

'Electronic payment'

But Ian Paisley insists he did not receive any money from the council. He says the council paid the hotel directly for the table.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the North Antrim MP said: "I can confirm that the Electoral Commission is continuing its investigation into Mid and East Antrim purchase of a table at my constituency dinner last year."

"I look forward to them concluding this matter soon," he added.

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Council also denied paying any money to the DUP.

A council spokesperson said it received an invitation to a North Antrim Annual Business and Community dinner at the Tullyglass Hotel, hosted and facilitated by Ian Paisley MP, with special Michael Gove.

"Council made payment to the Tullyglass Hotel via electronic payment. No money was exchanged between Council and the DUP. Council will fully co-operate with any investigation," they said.

Earlier this year the local government auditor confirmed that it too will be examining the payment made by the council.

In a statement, Audit Office officials said: "We...will specifically review that transaction as part of our audit procedures when we come to review the accounts."