Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mr Horner was shot in front of his three-year-old son

Five men and a woman have appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of Colin Horner.

Mr Horner, who was 35, was shot dead outside a supermarket in Bangor on 28 May 2017.

His three-year-old son witnessed the shooting in a car park on Balloo Link in the seaside town.

The five men face murder charges while the woman faces charges linked to the killing.

Joseph Oliver Gerard Blair (35) of Shackleton Walk, Newtownards; Ryan Graham Smyth (30) of Windsor Gardens in Bangor; Alan James Wilson (29) of North Green, Newtownards; Robert Ralph (47) of Donaghadee Road in Newtownards and Adrian Gordon Price (48) of Bristol Park in Newtownards appeared in the dock at Newtownards Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning are all charged with the murder of Mr Horner.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The murder happened outside a Sainsbury's store in Bangor

23-year-old Terrie Aicken of Green Road, Conlig, is charged with perverting the course of justice.

She appeared in the dock with the other five defendants.

The case was originally listed for a preliminary enquiry.

However, the defence made an application to adjourn saying that they had received 2,500 pages of depositions on Tuesday morning.

Judge Amanda Brady agreed that given the "voluminous" nature of the depositions, "it is only fair to adjourn".

The case was adjourned to the 28 June.

This was the first time that Mr Ralph and Mr Price had appeared in relation to the charges and as such an application for court bail was made.

The judge agreed, stating that the two men must report three times a week to Newtownards Police Station and have no contact with their co-accused.